Check out Cyberpunk 2077 running on an RTX 3080

Wondering just how well Cyberpunk 2077 will run on your shiny new GeForce RTX 3080? Well, I know I am, and now we can enjoy a little taster, thanks to a new video from Nvidia showing the game off with the settings cranked up to ultra.

And yes, real-time ray tracing is enabled. Frankly, after the disappointment that was Watch Dogs Legion's performance, I am pretty stoked;



You'll want at least a 3080 for 4K RTX performance, even with DLSS, but based on the video above, I am hoping for some relatively good results.

The same features ray-tracing for reflections, shadows, ambient occlusion and defused illumination. Combined together, you get something truly stunning, almost life-like.

If you've got a lower-end card though, fear not, as Nvidia claims that an RTX 2060 can still handle ray tracing with the game set to medium, thanks to DLSS - and you'll even be able to enjoy the game on a GTX 780, as long as you're happy playing at 1080p low (without ray-tracing, obviously.)

Cyberpunk 2077 is now set to release on December 10th.