Check out our first look at Humankind with an hour of gameplay

Join us as we take a first look at Humankind, a new 4x strategy game from Amplitude / SEGA, playing through the tutorial and play through the first few eras of the game. We check out the first hour of gameplay and get a feel for the game's mechanics and innovative features.

The game is very similar to the Civilization series of games, and sees you leading your civilization across six "eras" of human history, starting out in the nomadic age. We play through the first few eras, and explore the game's expansion, development of cities, and the management of units as they encounter other factions within the game. The thing that stands out compared to similar games in the eras, which will allow you to choose one of ten types of society that will give you a bonus or penalty, and define how you play through the game. Interestingly, you can combine civilizations as you go, and there are apparently a million different patterns of society that you can develop.



You'll also be able to explore the world to find resources, such as food, gold, and curiosities, and performing and discovering points of interest will earn you influence, which you can spend on speeding up your production, trade it for goods, or to develop advanced technologies. This is also supplemented by the Fame mechanic, that you can earn by developing technologies first or by building wonders. Fame will ultimately measure your success against other factions in the game, and also impact decisions you'll have to make later on.

Humankind bases its victory conditions purely on the level of fame, unlike Civilization, meaning there's one clear path to win and the method of achieving it is less biased than in similar games - you're much more free to follow your personal playstyle rather than having to think purely in terms of tactics against potential enemies.

Stay tuned to GameFront for more coverage of Humankind, and a full review, over the following week!

