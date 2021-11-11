Check out our video review of Forza Horizon 5 on YouTube!

The Horizon Festival has left the gloomy shores of Britain and is headed to Mexico, so obviously, Danny decided to make an entrance in style by dropping out of the back of a cargo plane.

Forza Horizon 5 swaps the rainy shores of Britain for the sun, sand and generally terrifying extreme weather systems of Mexico this week, with a focus on wide-open spaces and larger roads than we saw in Horizon 4. In the video below, Danny takes us through the first hour of gameplay, showing off the various races and a brief look at a range of different terrain, and it looks pretty. Very pretty.





It's impressive to traverse through the different terrain and settings found throughout the map. The way the game handles dust is particularly impressive, and you can see the car get progressively dirtier with various different types of dust and dirt as traverses the map.

It feels like more of the same winning formula that made Horizon 3 and 4 such a success. It looks stunning with the enhanced graphical effects and ray-tracing, too, not that Horizon 4 was a bad looking game by any stretch.

Forza Horizon 5 is out now on Xbox & PC, and is included with Xbox Games Pass.