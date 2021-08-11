Check out over 10 minutes of Forza Horizon 5 gameplay in 4K

The promotional hype train is full steam ahead for Forza Horizon 4, and after revealing the game's map earlier this week, we now have a new video showcasing nearly 12 minutes of gameplay in stunning 4K.

Forza Horizon 5 is swapping the rainy shores of Britain for the sun, sand and generally terrifying extreme weather systems of Mexico later this year. The game seems to focus on wide open spaces and larger roads than we saw in Horizon 4. The video below, from YouTuber Don Joewon Song, shows a large amount of the game's map and a range of different terrain, and it looks pretty. Very pretty.

The video features a custom 2020 Toyota Supra, and it's impressive to see it traverse through the different terrain and settings found throughout the map. The way the game handles dust is particularly impressive, and you can see the car get progressively dirtier with various different types of dust and dirt as traverses the map.

It feels like more of the same winning formula that made Horizon 3 and 4 such a success, and I'm pretty hyped for this one. It looks stunning with the enhanced graphical effects and ray-tracing, too, not that Horizon 4 was a bad looking game by any stretch.

Forza Horizon 5 is due to release on the 9th of November.