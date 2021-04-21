Check out Resident Evil Re:Verse's open beta for free right now

While most fans of Resident Evil are hyped about Village, there's another Resident Evil game coming in the near future, with a multiplayer spin - Re:Verse. The game matches up to six players against each other in what it terms "survival horror revenge matches."

Rather than being killed in a match, you're transformed into an undead "bioweapon", out to seek revenge on your killer and steal back victory. It's an interesting concept, and one I am pretty eager to try out.



You can try it out for yourself though right now, thanks to the public beta which runs through until 2 am ET tomorrow, April 22nd. Simply install the client on Steam, sign in with your Capcom account, and you're good to go.

As for when the game will release, we don't yet know, but we imagine it can't be too far away, given it's included for free with Resident Evil Village, which is set to release on the 7th of May.