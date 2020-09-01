Check out The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon gameplay

Peril on Gorgon is the first DLC expansion heading to The Outer Worlds, an excellent RPG from Obsidian Entertainment which we jus absaloutely loved in our review.

In the DLC, players will find a severed arm and a mysterious message lead the crew of the Unreliable to the Gorgon Asteroid, formerly the site of one of Halcyon’s most ambitious and disastrous scientific undertakings, now a lawless den of monsters and marauders.

Wealthy recluse Minnie Ambrose tasks the crew with finding answers about Dr. Olivia Ambrose, her mother, and the doomed project’s disgraced director, but they are soon ensnared in an intrigue that will change the colony forever.

The video above shows 12 minutes of gameplay from the new DLC, along with commentary by director Carrie Patel.

The DLC will also include three new weapons, such as a new gravity-bending melee weapon, new armor, perks, and of course, an increase to the level cap.

Peril on Gorgon releases on the 9th of September and will be included with the expansion pass, along with a second, as yet unannounced, DLC at some point in the future.