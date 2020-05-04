Check out these amazing Halo 3 PC screenshots

The Master Chief Collection has been slowly bringing updated versions of the Halo back catalog to PC for a little while now, and Halo 3 and ODST are next on the list, following testing of Halo 2. To kick-off, 343-industries shared screenshots of the work in progress, and as you can see, it's all looking rather pretty.

The visual updates aren't too dramatic, but it does show just how nice a game from 2007 can look with some basic updates when running on modern PC hardware.

The team is also working on the challenges feature for Halo, and improvements for the currently released titles in the collection including keyboard binding, and the ability to change the offset of the weapon view model.