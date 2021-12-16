Check out these new System Shock remake screenshots

The long-awaited System Shock remake will release at some point next year, and to start the hype train off the right way, developer Nightdive Studios have released 15 brand-new screenshots that give us our first detailed look at the newly remastered shooter.

The game was originally released in 1994 but was very much ahead of its time in many respects. It's something of a spiritual precursor to the Bioshock series of games. Heavy on narrative and action, it's set on a space station in 2072, where you'll need to stop a rogue AI that controls the station.

The great news is the game will be faithful to the original, with the original voice of one of the main villains of the game, Shodan, returning to re-record their dialogue, and many members of the original development team being involved in the remake.