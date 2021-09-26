Check out this footage of Nvidia's DLAA tech in action

Last week it was confirmed that The Elder Scrolls Online will be the first game to feature Nvidia's new DLAA, or Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing technology, in a future update that will be coming in the next base-game patch release.

DLAA is not to be confused with the existing DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, which can make lower resolution images look like higher resolution ones using machine learning, thus improving frame rates. Instead, DLAA attempts to introduce better anti-aliasing (less jagged edges) without impacting performance, using similar machine learning techniques.

Now we have our first preview of the tech in action, with the in-game footage below comparing the tech against DLSS and traditional TAA anti-aliasing.

The new tech is now live on the public test servers for the game, but there are caveats. It'll only work at native resolutions, so you can't combine DLSS and DLAA, but it does mean that you'll be able to get some pretty stunning anti-aliasing results. According to the game's creative director, Rich Lambert, "you won't get a performance boost out of this, but what you will get is absolutely incredible anti-aliasing."

The new feature will be available on the public test server first, before it is added in the mainstream version in Update 32, alongside DLSS. Like DLSS, you'll need an RTX 2000 or 3000 series card to take advantage of it, though.