Check out this Harley Quinn boss fight gameplay in Gotham Knights

There's been a real focus on the bad guys of Gotham Knights at this year's Gamescom, including the villain trailer which revealed that Clayface, Mr. Freeze, and, of course, Harley Quinn would all feature in the game.

We've now gotten a detailed look at one of these boss fights against Harley Quinn, thanks to a 7-minute gameplay preview courtesy of IGN. The video shows Nightwing taking on Harley, who appears to be holding a bunch of folks hostage inside of a hospital using mind-control.

Harley's vibe seems to be a little darker than recent depictions on the big screen, gone are the colorful pigtails, replaced instead with a playing-card spade painted onto her face (presumably this has something to do with the Joker) - but her trademark hammer and terrible puns are still present and correct.

Nightwing appears to have had some refinement to his gameplay based on previous gameplay previews, and we get to see a number of his special moves here including the ability to fire an ice stun from his wrists, along with rubber bullets.

The fight looks surprisingly easy here in this video, perhaps intentionally, but it's more than likely being played by someone who's had a lot of experience with this particular boss fight.

Gotham Knights is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, and Epic Games Store on the 21st of October.