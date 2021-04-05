Check out this new Resident Evil Village gameplay with Lady D

I'm pretty excited for Village - it sees you return once again as Ethan Winters from Resident Evil 7, and seems to carry on the pretty excellent spooky horror vibe that was established there. There's a new gameplay trailer now available, courtesy of IGN, that shows off some of the gameplay on a PS4 Pro, running at 4K 60fps, and it looks pretty stunning.

The trailer seems to show Ethan exploring a wine cellar under Castle Dimitrescu, which seems flooded with some kind of red liquid - wine, blood or both? In any case, there's plenty of combat, which seems to be improved from the last game, before he heads up to the balcony to eavesdrop on Lady Dimitrescu, you know, the really tall lady.

There are some bits cut from the footage, such as how the puzzles are done, and there's also a bunch of ammo hunting and other grinding bits seemingly removed. Still, it's a great look at the game first hand.

We're still left with a lot of questions - just what the plot is about, exactly, and who Mother Miranda is, seems to remain a mystery. We won't have to wait long to find out, though, as the game is due to release in just over a month's time, on the 7th of May.