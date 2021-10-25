Check out this overview of Halo Infinite's campaign mode

We're just months away from the release of Halo Infinite, and 343 Industries are ramping up the PR bandwagon once more with a brand new overview of the campaign, which will give us our first detailed look at what to expect since the game was pushed back over a year ago.

The new trailer shows off gameplay through a single mission, along with an overview of how the new open-ended structure will work. There's a ton of open-world elements here, with the video showing Master Chief blowing up the new Banished bases with a rocket launcher, grenades and exploding barrels.

Other elements of open-world games are hinted at through the map, which seem to show side missions and collectables existing within the world, and there's even bosses you'll have to take down, with health bars, which is another interesting new change.

The trailer also seems to show a "Spartan-killing" Elite stalking Master Chief throughout, but in any case, it's certainly a different direction to what you may be used to from the single-player campaigns that have gone before. It does have those Far Cry vibes, especially since I'm still through Far Cry 6 right now, but it'll be hard to judge properly until I've seen more.

We won't have to wait too much longer though, with Halo Infinite slated to release on December 8th.