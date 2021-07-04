Check out this System Shock Remake gameplay footage

The release of the System Shock remake is drawing ever closer, and there's now a whole host of new gameplay footage (below) for you to check out, which shows off the hacking mechanics, exploring some of the environments and, of course, a few fights with the various cyborgs and mutants you'll encounter.

It's a great job all around from Nightdive from what we can see here, and the improved UI, enhanced graphics and general polish look fantastic.



The best bit is if you do pre-order the game, you'll get access to the "final demo" version of the game, which will include the medical and cyberspace levels, which are apparently now in a near-final state.

The demo levels will feature new voice dialogue, features, and polish, although the team state they will still "improve on the experience" based on feedback from the demo. There's more good news, too - if you pre-order the game you'll also get System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition for free.

Kickstarter backers who pledged $30 or more will also get System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition for free, with both promised for release at around the same time. SS2: EE is a port of the original System Shock 2 to Nightdive's KEX engine, with brand new models and graphical enhancements.



