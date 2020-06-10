Chivalry 2 will support current and next-gen crossplay

Crossplay support is heading to Chivalry 2, and it'll cover not just the current generation of consoles, but PS5 and Xbox Series X, too, according to a new trailer.

The trailer was accidentally released early on Deep Silver's YouTube channel and has since been removed. According to the blurb, which was screenshotted by Twinfinite before it's removal, it'll support Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC all together at the same time.

What wonderful times we live in.

The trailer will likely be released officially at IGN's Summer of Gaming event today. There's no release date yet confirmed, though, from what we know of the trailer. According to the developers, it was due to release this year, so hopefully, we won't have to wait too much longer.