Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine are now skins in Fortnite

Because everything has to have a Fortnite tie-in, two of the most well-known characters in the Resident Evil franchise, Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine, are now available as skins within the popular Battle Royale.

They're available now from the item shop, and come with all the cosmetic accessories you'll expect. They're part of the new S.T.A.R.S. Team set, and each character comes with two different skins representing different points in the history of the series.



There are also some new pickaxes that look like common Resident Evil melee weapons, along with some new back bling that has been inspired by the items you'll often find in the safe rooms such as the typewriter and healing herbs.

You can grab the full set as a bundle, which will also get you an exclusive loading screen and emote.