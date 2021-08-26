Classic Star Trek games could be re-released on GOG Galaxy soon

A number of classic Trek games, including Star Trek Armada 1 & Armada 2, Star Trek Bridge Commander, and Star Trek Voyager: Elite Force and Elite Force 2 could be due for re-release on GOG Galaxy in the near future, with the game cards for titles on the platform recently being updated with new CBS copyright watermarks.

The spot was made by one of our community members, who noted that the imagery on the game cards had been updated within the last 24 hours, and all of them now show a new copyright watermark with the CBS and ARR marks. While CBS is the current rights holder to Star Trek, the franchise was still wholly owned under Paramount back when these games were originally released.

These games are still some of the most popular on GameFront for modders, despite not being available to purchase digitally anywhere as of right now. I'm personally pretty excited to see these get an official home. I own all of them except Away Team, and frankly, they're all stonkingly good Trek games.

It's also worth noting that a similar change to the cover art happened shortly before the release of the Tomb Raider reboot on GOG Galaxy. There's no official word on this yet though, so this is purely rumoured on our part for now, but here's hoping.

