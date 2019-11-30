Codemasters acquires Project Cars developer

Codemasters have made their mark in the racing simulation scene, with popular franchises such as the official F1 games, GRiD and DiRT, but it seems the company have set their sights on expansion within the genre, with the acquisition of Slightly Mad Studios, the developers behind the Project Cars series.

The company was also behind Need for Speed: Shift in 2009, before moving on to Project Cars, and it's follow-up, Project Cars 2. Both games were very serious simulators, not for the faint of heart.

The company will continue to work on Project Cars 3 and an unannounced "Hollywood blockbuster" under Codemasters, as well as Project Cars Go, a mobile version of the game.

As for the Slightly Mad Studios name, it remains to be seen weather they'll remain autonomous or be absorbed into the wider Codemasters label, but it seems likely at the very least technology from Project Cars will find it's way into other Codemasters titles.

Stay tuned to GameFront for any more developments as we learn them.