Coder finds method to remove Facebook from Oculus Quest 2

The Oculus Quest 2 is easily the most affordable VR headset on the market right now, and it'd be an attractive proposition for many except for one huge pitfall, its forced requirement to use a Facebook account, and the subsequent always-connected nature of the device.

It became painful during Facebook's huge extended downtime this week too, with owners of the device being unable to use it for more than 6 hours that day. Indeed, the device relies on Facebook to work, if it's down, your headset becomes a paperweight. In the long run, as unlikely as it is for Facebook to go away overnight, that's not a comfortable prospect.

The good news is it's spurred one enterprising 17-year-old coder has found a way to remove the Facebook requirements from the device altogether, which frankly makes the device a much more interesting prospect to me. Known as Oculess, the software can be sideloaded onto the headset and used to remove any associations with your Facebook account, making the device disconnected completely from the social media service.

To do it you'll need to enable developer mode on the device though, which means giving over your phone number of a credit card to Facebook... that painful step out of the way through, you'll be able to use the software to break the device's link to Facebook once and for all. It'll mean that going forward, you'll need to sideload all your games and apps from websites such as SideQuestVR, or use it tethered to a PC, but frankly that works for me.

There are some caveats, and that's the online Facebook services such as the Oculus Store, web browser, Oculus TV and certain other apps. Obviously, Facebook's social media integration won't work anymore either. Depending on your viewpoint though, this may be a positive. There's also plenty of alternatives you can easily sideload as mentioned above, too.

If this is something you'll find useful, then head over to the GitHub page and grab it. Hopefully it won't face any type of takedown action from Facebook, though.