Company of Heroes 2 gets a surprise 64-bit upgrade

Company of Heroe 2 is nearly 7 years old at this point, yet it's still managed to nab a surprise quality of life update today with the addition of 64-bit support and cross-play between the Windows and Steam versions, which is pretty awesome.

Relic says the 64-bit upgrade should improve stability and performance for most players. Additionally, the cross-play functionality means that players of the Windows Store / Xbox Game Pass for PC version can now join their Steam buddies for the first time.

Microsoft no longer supports 32-bit processors in the latest versions of Windows 10, but there are still a handful of people using older hardware to play the game. If you're one of those people, then you can now join the legacy "beta" from the Beta tab within steam to download a 32-bit edition of the game.

The beta is not a real beta, but a backwards compatibility route for those players still using old 32-bit processors.

The game also received a community map update, with 10 brand new maps created by modders, along with five more new maps that are remixed versions of existing ones.

All in all, a pretty nice update for Company of Heroes 2 all these years later.