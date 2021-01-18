Control is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC this week

Control is an impressive example of Ray Tracing and DLSS, should you be bored with Cyberunk 2077, and the good news is it's going to be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC later on this week, January 21st.

Things you can control in Control: see below



Things you can’t control: your hype until it’s available in 4 days. pic.twitter.com/SfPGGqx18u — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) January 17, 2021

It's really both a great game in its own right, and also a really good example of what DLSS and ray tracing can do, so if you're one of the lucky few with an RTX card, then it's certainly one to try out if you're a Game Pass for PC subscriber.

And if you're not a subscriber, you can get your first month for just $1 right now, so there's no reason not to give Control a try.