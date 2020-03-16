Coronavirus causes Steam to hit record for most users online

It seems that not everyone who is self-isolating is spending their home time working, as Steam has broken it's all-time record for the number of users online at any one time, with a massive 20 million players making the most of the situation.

The record was last broken last month, when it hit 19 million. The record is very rarely broken, so this appears to be another sign of these extraordinary times. The exact number, according to SteamDB, was 20,313,451 users online, with 6.2 million playing a game at that time.

It'll be interesting to see more numbers for individual online titles, such as Fortnite, as the situation progresses. We'll be sure to bring you any further statistics as we learn them.