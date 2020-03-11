Coronavirus: E3 2020 has officially been cancelled

There has been rumors for a few days now that E3 2020 was likely going to be cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19, or Coronavirus outbreak, but now the Entertainment Software Association has officially confirmed the event has been cancelled.

While there was some hope, due to E3 taking place later in the year, that the event would still go held, it appears that the state of emergency declared due to the virus in Los Angeles is key to the decision to cancel the show.

In a statement to Gamespot, the ESA said;

Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the Covid-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.

The good news is the ESA is looking to instead create a new, online experience to replace the event this year, stating it is "exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020".

The ESA are now making contact with exhibitors and attendees to provide full refunds.