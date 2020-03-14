Coronavirus: EA cancels first-ever Apex Legends Global Major

EA has taken the decision to suspend all of it's upcoming public e-sports events, including the much-hyped inaugural Apex Legends Global Major. Other events that are also affected include the FIFA 20 Global Series, and the Madden NFL 20 Championshio Series.

EA described the situation as "unprecidented" and clarified that the cancellation "includes all competitive gaming content except for broadcasts that can be individually produced remotely".

In a statement, EA stated;

Online events, where participants and staff are remote and separated will continue. This suspension of events and broadcasts will start today, March 13th, and will be in effect until the global coronavirus situation improves.

This is a major shake up to the e-sports scene, and other companies are likely to follow suit. The FIFA Global Series is a huge event in markets outside of the United States, and the Apex Legends Global Series Major was has been a huge part of the roadmap for that game, with a $500,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.

EA stated the suspensions were "indefinite", but the long term impact on this decision, and if these events will be rescheduled, remains to be seen. The good news is, online events, such as the Apex Legends Global Series Online Tournament, will go ahead later this month.



