Could a new Crysis game actually be on the way?

Published by FileTrekker 14 hours ago , last updated 13 hours ago

Crysis' official website was updated on the first of April, with a new image of Nomad suggesting something was in the works. However, given the date, many feared the new site was an April fool. Later, a message was found hidden in the meta tag of the image stating "April Fool".

Hopes were dashed, and nobody thought any more of it.

It seems though we all gave up on those hopes prematurely. Yesterday, the official Crysis twitter account posted a cryptic message, simply stating, "RECEIVING DATA".


Given this is the first tweet the account has made since 2016, that's a pretty big deal. Was it an April Fool? The image is still on the site, along with the meta tag, but who knows, the tag could be the fool, right?

E3 would usually be around the corner, so it's the right time of year for game announcements, and a recent Cryengine demo video showed off some clips of a remastered Crysis at the end. So we could be looking at a brand new game, or perhaps a potential remaster.

We'll be sure to keep an eye on the situation and report any further news as we learn it.

