Could a reboot of Dead Space be in development?

There's a number of outlets right now, including Venture Beat and Eurogamer, who are reporting that a reboot of the Dead Space franchise might be in the works right now, with the former's Jeff Grubb claiming that a "full-fledged remake" is in development.

It's been a long while since Dead Space was originally released back in 2008, and its original studio, Visceral, was would up back in 2017, so we've not been expecting much from Dead Space over the last little while now. Allegedly, EA's studio Motive, who worked on Star Wars Squadrons and Battlefront 2, are behind the revival.

Dead Space was hugely successful back in the day, so it's weird so little has been done with the IP in recent years. There's been a growing lack of focus on single-player experiences though, which may explain why it was left behind.

There are no real details on what exactly is happening with this right now, so treat it entirely as a rumour, but if true, I'm pretty excited to see it. We'll be sure to report anything further on this as we learn it.