Could BioShock be set to make a return?

There's some rumblings going on at Take-Two Interactive right now, and it strongly suggests, although nothing is confirmed, that a new entry in the BioShock series may be under development.

Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, did recently make a statement during the company's latest fiscal report that the company was planning to release "sequels from our biggest franchises as well as exciting new IP".

Shortly after this, various job listings started appearing advertising for developers to work at the companies' Novato studio, including a listing advertising an "End Game Design Lead".

What makes this interesting though is that the advertisements are all for the Novato studio, and apparently, according to information dug up by various redditors, at least 12 of the individuals working on this top-secret project worked on the previous BioShock games.

The advertisement for the roles state that the team are looking to "build a post-narrative set of systems, quests and player progression that gives our fanatic fangirls and fanboys more content to experience on an ongoing, live-services basis".

There's nothing to confirm this is BioShock or another, or even new, IP, but should it be a BioShock title, that new entry suggests it may be a new take on the franchise, one that is possibly RPG focused.

Stay tuned to GameFront for any more news on this as we learn it.



