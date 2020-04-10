Could Final Fantasy VII Remake be heading to PC?

Final Fantasy 7 releases today on Sony's PlayStation 4 console, and early receptions suggest this is an excellent remake and a must-buy for fans of the original or Final Fantasy in general, featuring not just a remastering of the original tale, but lots of new stuff to explore exclusive to this remake.

Of course, when a game is released, it comes with a launch trailer, and Final Fantasy VII's is, well, it's fine, pretty much what you'd expect, except for one tiny detail.

No, the trailer does not confirm a PC version is coming, it's a lot more subtle than that. The keen eyed among you will have spotted near the start of the trailer a tiny caption stating "Gameplay captured on PC".

Yup, PC. This tell us, at the very least, that development has taken place on PC hardware, and that the game can be run on Windows. This isn't all that uncommon in the gaming world though, but it means that if the game was to come to PC, it should be a relatively easy thing to acomplish.

Currently the game is a PlayStation exclusive, however, but only for a limited period of time, in this case, April 2021, so the earliest we'd see a PC version, if at all, would be April 11th next year, specifically.

That isn't to say that'll actually happen though, trailers often have to have such a disclaimer when gameplay footage isn't captured for the hardware it's sold on. That being said, a PC version does exist somewhere in the world, and as such, there's reason to be hopeful this time next year, PC gamers could get to sample the delights this game has to offer.

Would you like to see Final Fantasy 7 remake come to PC? Let us know in the comments down below.