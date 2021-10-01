Could Konami be working on a new Metal Gear and Silent Hill?

There's a rumour currently circulating via VideoGamesChronicle that Konami could be making brand new Metal Gear, Silent Hill and Castlevania games, with a number of sources suggesting that the company could be rebooting some or all of these franchises.

According to the article, the new Metal Gear is developed by Virtuos, who has been involved in games such as Devil May Cry, League of Legends and The Last of Us Part 2. It's also had some involvement in porting games such as Dark Souls Remastered, BioShock and The Outer Worlds to Nintendo Switch, but they've effectively been a work-for-hire company that has mostly specialised in porting games.

Furthermore, the rumour suggests the new game is "centred" on Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, which could mean that either it's a new game that features Big Boss, or could be a port or remaster, given the studio heading the project. Indeed, the article suggests that remasters of the original games will also be coming.

Silent Hill may also be getting some new games, with "multiple" projects allegedly being worked on right now, with one being outsourced to an unknown Japanese studio.

Finally, there's also an alleged "reimagining" of Castlevania being worked on at Konami's Japan studio, with support also coming from external teams.

Konami has been silent in the video games business for some years now since Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima left the company back in 2015. Since then, they've been focused on making pachinko machines, interestingly, although they did release Metal Gear Survive back in 2018. I don't blame you for not remembering that one, though.

If true, it'll be interesting to see how these new games pan out. We'll be sure to keep an eye on the situation and report any further news as we learn it.