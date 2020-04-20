Could Psychonauts 2 be an Xbox Series X launch title?

Psychonauts 2 is expected to release at some point late this year and is currently slated for release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Still, the possibility now exists that developer Double Fine, who now sit under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella, could also release an exclusive enhanced port of the game on Xbox Series X at launch.

There's no official confirmation of this, but a recent job listing for the game on the Double Fine website, was set as a fixed-term six-month contract, which I suspect would roughly be the timeframe the company expects to have the game locked down.

This 6-month period would also coincide with the launch window of the Xbox Series X, too. Double Fine has been experimenting with next-generation technology already, and given they exist within the Microsoft bubble, it's hard to imagine that this wouldn't happen, if not as a launch title, then at some point in 2021.

It's doubtful that a next-generation version would make it's way to Playstation 5. When Microsoft purchased Double Fine, it remained committed to releasing currently announced titles on all platforms promised, but this would be a way for Microsoft to leverage advantage over Sony early on in the next round of the console wars.

Would you like to see Psychonauts 2 make it's way to Xbox Series X? Let us know in the comments below!