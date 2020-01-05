1,197 ONLINE

Could Rebellion Reveal Sniper Elite 5 in 2020?

Published by FileTrekker 11 hours ago

Rebellion are promising various reveals and releases in 2020, including Zombie Army 4: Dead War in February, Evil Genius 2: World Domination and Sniper Elite VR. It seems now though that we'll also be getting some kind or reveal for the next main Sniper Elite title in 2020 to.

The news comes from Sadie Flayeh, PR executive at the company, as she teased the reveal in on Twitter;


We suspected something to be announced as it was hinted at already last year that the game was in development, but it seems we may be getting an official reveal at some point in 2020.

As for what to expect, well, we have no idea. It remains to be seen if the game will be targeted at current generation hardware, but given the fall 2020 release dates of Xbox Series X and PS5, it could very well be targeted at these consoles.

Stay tuned to GameFront for any further news on this as we learn it.


