Could the GeForce RTX 3080 release this August?

This is just some playful speculation, but there are some strong indications that point to a possible release of the next generation of NVidia GeForce RTX cards this fall, perhaps as soon as August.

Let me talk you through the logic. The Cologne Game Show takes place at the end of August, and given everything going on in the world right now, is the soonest the company would be likely to make such an announcement. They announced the RTX 20xx series of cards at the same event back in 2018, so it wouldn't be too surprising for them to take the same logic this time.

We're also due for a new generation of cards, if not this year than next. The cards could just as likely appear at CGS, which takes place around the same time, too, so there's a couple of likely shows to show off the next generation of cards, which are ideally placed given the world is on lockdown for the timebeing.

The next generation of RTX cards promises to offer Ray Tracing at lower tiers of cards, which the RTX 3080 Ti rumoured to feature 5376 Cuda Cores and 12GB of ram.

As I say, this is purely speculative on my part, but I like to think it would make sense. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.