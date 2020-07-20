Cross-play is heading to Dead by Daylight soon

Dead by Daylight, a favorite amongst the GameFront staff, is a unique multiplayer horror game that you have to try if you've never experienced it. In a nutshell, four players must hide from the fifth, the "killer," while sneaking around the map to fire up several generators in a bid to escape.

It's really tense and hilarious fun, and probably one of the best multiplayer experiences out there. The issue has been though, at times, it can be difficult to find enough other players. This is all set to change though thanks to the introduction of cross-play.

It's coming in stages, though. The first change will be the ability so are stats, purchases and item inventory across all platforms you own the game on - so for example, your progress on PC will carry across to consoles and vice-versa.

The downside is that this will only be available on PC, Switch, and Stadia, with the Xbox One and PS4 being left out of the party.

The good news though is that full cross-play is also coming, meaning players will be able to play with others from different platforms, including PS4 and Xbox One, at some point following the initial cross-platform update. There's no date for when full cross-play is coming, but the developers promise it'll be "really soon."

I'm excited.