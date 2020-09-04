Crysis Remastered has surprisingly light system requirements

The remastered version of Crysis, which infamously spawned the phrase 'Can it run Crysis?' due to its heavy hardware demands back in the day, will feature 8K textures, ray tracing, new lighting and depth of field effects, and new particle effects. Despite this, however, the system requirements for the remastered version are actually surprisingly mid-tier, even at recommended specs.



A lot has changed of course since the original release and now, so perhaps it shouldn't be too surprising, but it still feels weird given how infamous the game was for taxing even the most high-end of systems. Obviously you're still going to want high-end hardware (Ideally the upcoming RTX 3070 or above) for things like ray-tracing, but for the vast majority, you're going to get along fine with just a GTX 1050 Ti minimum or a 1660 Ti recommended.

The full system requirements for gameplay at 1080p are;

Minimum system specs

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3

Memory: 8GB

Storage: 20GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon 470

GPU memory: 4GB

Recommended system specs

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600k or higher / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher

Memory: 12GB

Storage: 20GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti / AMD Radeon Vega 56

GPU memory: 8GB

So all in all, not too shabby. The game was originally due to release back in July, but was delayed on PC and consoles (except for the Switch) due to the team wanting to "get Crysis Remastered up to the PC-and-console-breaking standard you've come to expect."

It'll be released exclusively on the Epic Games Store for $29.99 on the 18th of September.