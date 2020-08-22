Crysis Remastered is yet another Epic Store exclusive

We now know the release date for Crysis Remastered, but what we've also learned is also going to polarize some members of the PC Master Race - that the game will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC when it launches on September 18th.

The remastered version of Crysis, which infamously spawned the phrase 'Can it run Crysis?' due to its heavy hardware demands back in the day, will feature 8K textures, ray tracing, new lighting and depth of field effects, and new particle effects. A new trailer has been released, below, showing off just how stunning it looks.



The game was originally due to release back in July, but was delayed on PC and consoles (except for the Switch) due to the team wanting to "get Crysis Remastered up to the PC-and-console-breaking standard you've come to expect."

It's unclear if the game's PC exclusivity on the Epic store is time-limited or not, but certainly, if you had any plans to play it this year, then the Epic Games Store is the only way to go. It'll be release there for $29.99 on the 18th of September.