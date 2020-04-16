Crysis Remastered leaked, will support ray tracing

There's a reason why the question "Can it run Crysis?" is now such an integral part of gaming culture; it indeed was the ultimate benchmark of any gaming rig back in the late 2000s. It's hugely detailed environments pushed hardware of the time to its limits.

It seems gamers may get the opportunity to push modern hardware to similar extremes, as Crytek accidentally revealed the existence of a remastered version of the game on its website earlier today. The page in question is now hidden again, but not before the images contained within were leaked on Twitter.

The remastered version is heading to PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and interestingly, the Nintendo Switch, which will mark the first time a Crysis game will be appearing on a Nintendo console. It will also feature ray tracing support, lots of graphical enhancements, and new, high-resolution textures.

I'm excited to give this remastered release a run for its money, and hopefully, my PC will fare better this time around. Stay tuned to GameFront for any further updates on this as we learn about it.