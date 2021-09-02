Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be releasing this October

If you're keen to get your hands on the remastered re-releases of Crysis 2 and 3, then good news my friend, your wait is nearly over. The final two games in the trilogy are due to arrive in mid-October, joining the already released Crysis Remastered.

The best part is that, as well as being sold individually, you'll also be able to grab all three games in a new full-trilogy bundle. The games feature new 4K visuals and uncapped framerates, new graphical polish and improved textures and lighting. There's also pretty well optimised this time around, sadly putting the "Can it run Crysis?" meme firmly to bed.

The games will be launched as Epic Games Store exclusives, although they're expected to come to Steam eventually. The first game, Crysis Remastered, originally released in September last year, and is now listed as "coming soon" on Steam, so we'd expect about a year or so after release.