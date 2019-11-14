CryTek release awesome new ray-tracing benchmark

There's a limited, albeit growing number of games that support Ray Tracing right now, but there's never been a unified, cross-platform tool to benchmark a machine's Ray Tracing performance, that is, until now. Enter CryTek.

The new, free benchmarking tool, known as Neon Noir, will be capable of testing any machine's RTX performance, even non RTX cards such as a GTX 1070. While I wouldn't expect much out of hardware not designed for ray tracing, it's still nice to play around with to see what you get out of it.

Crytek suggest that you'll want at least the following specs, though;

AMD Ryzen 5 2500X or Intel Core i7-8700

AMD Vega 56 (8GB) or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB)

16GB RAM

You can grab the benchmark for free, although you'll need to register on the CryTek website first. It's 4.4GB in size, which is about the going rate for a benchmark of this type, and has various different setting levels including High and Ultra ray tracing levels.

If you're interested in giving it a try yourself, head over to the website here.