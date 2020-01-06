CS:GO overtakes Dota 2 as Steam's most played game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is 7 years old now, and is still hugely popular on the e-sports scene. It shows no signs of slowing down though, as it is has officially surpassed Dota 2 as the most played game on Steam.

CS:GO has been gaining ground on Dota 2 for some time now, but officially surpassed it in December when CS:GO had 767,000 peak users compared to Dota 2's 628,000. It seems though that a lot of this is as much due to a decline in Dota 2's numbers, rather than a huge upsurge in CS:GO's consistent numbers.

Dota 2 peaked in February 2019 when it had a million peak players, but the numbers have steadily declined since then, with the huge Outlanders update also causing a big drop in players, no doubt due to the big overhaul in the game's mechanics.

The data is thanks to Steam Charts, who provide a nice chart showing how the two games have competed for the top spot for many years, but December 2019 is the first time the tides have turned in CS:GO's favour.

What are your thoughts on the Dota 2 Outlanders update? Let us know down in the comments.