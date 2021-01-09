CS:GO update has confused players by removing bots

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has just launched a new update that has removed bots from competitive games, leaving players a little confused as to the reason behind it.

According to Valve, bots are no longer available in Classic Competitive, meaning "when a player disconnects or is kicked in classic competitive and wingman modes, they will no longer be replaced by a bot." The only exception is if the entire team quits, in which case one solitary bot will spawn to allow the game to end - but it won't have any AI or attempt to compete.

The reason for this? I'm not entirely sure. The system worked, and it allowed games to continue even when players ragequit. Remaining players could even command the bot, and if a player died, it could take control of a bot if it was still in the game until the round ended.

Nobody really understands why the change has been made, although some are speculating it's to curb vector points for cheaters or to stop teams kicking bad players and using the bot as a "second life" - but if this was the case, why not simply stop players taking control of the bots when they die?

In any case, Valve isn't saying why it's done this, with players confused as to why they are making the game less balanced if players quit.