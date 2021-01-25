Cyberpunk 2077 1.1 Patch has created a save-corrupting glitch

Something of a heads up for Cyberpunk 2077 players: the recent 1.1 Patch, while going some way to fixing a lot of the issues within the game, has also introduced a bug that could destroy your save game.

It all revolves around the quest Down in the Street - if you're already past this point, you're fine - but if you're not, then there's a high likelihood of running into the issue. Usually, at the end of the quest, Goro Takemura will call with some dialogue, however, since Patch 1.1, Takemura can end up calling and never speaking, glitching out the game.

Even if you then load an older save, the issue will reoccur, without fixing the issue. If you don't have a save old enough (from before you leave Wakako's office with Takemura) then your save game is unrecoverable you won't be able to progress with the game.

Until this is fixed, CD Projekt Red has posted an update on their website with a workaround for the issue, which you can read here.