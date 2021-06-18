Cyberpunk 2077 1.23 patch fixes bugs but not much else

CD Projekt Red is continuing to release patches to fix Cyberpunk 2077, with the new 1.23 release promising to fix a huge number of issues, from NPCs clipping through cars to situations where Jackie would walk through glass.

The new patch doesn't add any new features or content to the game though, with many bugs still not being addressed either. There is one quality of life improvement in the form NPCs now being less likely to spawn with identical appearances, and improved streaming which should lead to slightly improved performance, but nothing too major.

According to CD Projekt's CEO Adam Kiciński, the company are still committed to fixing Cyberpunk 2077, stating that they "intend to live up to what we promised our gamers in January. While we already see major improvements, a large part of the team continues to work on making sure that Cyberpunk provides even better entertainment to gamers." The amount of time it's taken just to get this far, though, is of concern to some players.

With growing demand for new features and improvements to everything from AI to opening up the world and adding more interactivity, such as enterable bars and stores, it all seems a little too much to expect at this point. With every patch, there's a huge number of bug fixes and a similarly large list of unfixed bugs. There's also no word yet on any upcoming DLC for the game, and if that may bring any enhancements to the core game.

It may take a few years for the game to get to the state players would like to see, but the question is, will CD Projekt remain committed for that long, or will they move on to their next project? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, it's always nice to get more bugs squashed.