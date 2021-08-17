Cyberpunk 2077 1.3 update will finally improve the minimap

The next patch for Cyberpunk 2077, update 1.3, will finally bring a total revamp of the minimap to the game, which will finally address longstanding complaints with the ability to navigate and see ahead.

This is something that various mods have already been able to address, but it's great to see that the map is finally getting an official overhaul, especially for players on console platforms. The new minimap appears much further zoomed out and gives a much better view ahead with the player now being much better aligned so that you can easily see upcoming turns. It should make the driving experience much more palatable.

You can check the new minimap compared to the old one in the video above. According to CD Projekt Red, "with the new minimap system software update you are able to see more and navigate better. Drive fast, drive safe."

In addition to the new minimap, there'll also be a change to the Clouds area and missions within the game, with changes being made to make the player choices much more clearly explained. According to the game's UI programmer, "It was one of my first tasks when I moved to this project and I was digging into code for a long time because I wanted to understand our UI videos system, and at the end I realised that the problem is in video setup. Value for video time was shorter than the video sequence. This way, players will better understand the decision they are making in this story sequence."

There's also going to be a new way for players to reset their perks, which previously could only be done by spending a significant amount of in-game currency on Tabula e-Rasa cards. "For our players, this feature will mean safer experimentation with builds. It is easily accessible and affordable for everyone, so there is no need to hesitate while investing in particular perks."

There's more coming too, but CD Projekt are keeping some of the finer details close to their chest for now. There's no release date yet for the new patch, but we'll keep you posted.