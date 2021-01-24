Cyberpunk 2077 breaks digital sales records across the board

Cyberpunk 2077, despite its woes, has managed to become break digital sales records across all platforms, selling the most digital copies at a higher percentage in the history of video games to date.

The information comes via SuperData, which shows that the game managed to ship a record-breaking 10.2 million copies digitally in December alone, making it the biggest game launch of all time in terms of both revenue and digital unit sales.

On PC, 80% of sales were digital, with only 20% being physical copies of the game. Sales on PC were generally more favourable too, with the delisting of the game from the PlayStation digital store significantly reducing the percentage of digital sales on that platform.

The port state of the game on consoles has also driven huge sales on PC over consoles for the game. Indeed, the game's sheer success on PC seems to be mitigating it's woeful launch on last-gen consoles at least. It's not all a bed of roses though - as SuperData's analysis suggests CD Projekt Red will need to invest a lot of the earned revenue into giving significant resources to fixing the game in order to repair its reputation.

Patch 1.1 was recently released for the game, and while it didn't address a single bug I encountered and addresses a whole list of ones I didn't even know about, it's at least a step in the right direction.