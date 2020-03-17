2,069 ONLINE

Cyberpunk 2077 development won't be delayed by Coronavirus

Published by FileTrekker 2 days ago , last updated 2 days ago

CD Projekt Red have confirmed that they don't expect the coronavirus outbreak to further delay the development and release of Cyberpunk 2077, as the studio have confirmed they've successfully moved their development teams to remote working.

Most businesses are moving to remote working practices as a result of the outbreak, and CD Projekt Red are no exception. The company stated it has made the move for the personal safety of it's team, but does not expect the change to delay Cyberpunk 2077 beyond it's current September release window.


The game has already been delayed, but hopefully this situation won't result in any further delays. The future of how the coronavirus outbreak will progress is up in the air, however.

Many fans on Twitter have expressed that they'd rather the game be delayed than employees put at risk, however, but home working does seem like the appropriate move for the moment.



