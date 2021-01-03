Cyberpunk 2077 free DLC will be dropping early this year

CD Projekt Red has outlined it's current plans for Cyberpunk 2077 DLC on a new road map page, showing that the first of the free DLC for the game will be dropping early this year.

The future of the DLC for the game has been up in the air due to the disastrous launch of the game on last-gen consoles, and a plethora of unresolved bugs that led to a huge backlash from a proportion of players. President Adam Kiciński stated that the team were "now focused on improving Cyberpunk and will discuss it early next year."

The company had planned for the game to have both paid and free DLC, in a similar quantity to The Witcher 3, along with a potential future multiplayer mode.

The page does not give more specific dates than "early 2021" currently, but we imagine that the game has a long way to go in terms of core fixes before the team should concentrate on getting DLC out of the door, in my opinion. The game is still plagued by bugs, and CD Projekt Red's investors are currently circling like shaws, with class-action lawsuits filed against the developer.

The game has also been removed from the PlayStation Store due to the game's poor performance and customer dissatisfaction. Until these issues are resolved, I'd rather the DLC was kept off the table.