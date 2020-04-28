Cyberpunk 2077 gets 18+ rating: 'we don't f**k around'

CD Projekt Red isn't, well, f**king around when it comes to Cyberpunk 2077, apparently.

Brazil's advisory rating system has accidentally leaked the game's rating and has awarded it an 18+ certificate, and given the list of reasons given, it's not hard to see why.

The listing has now been taken down but confirmed the game would contain a range of colorful moments, including bad language, drug use, sexual relations, blood and mutilation, and suicide.

CD Projekt Red's Pawel Sasko commented on the leak via Twitter, stating that we shouldn't have been surprised...

You surprised? 😏



We don’t fuck around. https://t.co/JVh851BaOI — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) April 25, 2020

We don't know the ratings for other classification boards such as the ESRB or PEGI yet, but it seems likely that they'll give similar verdicts. CD Projekt Red has gone on record previously stating that the game will be the first-ever to feature "motion-captured sex scenes," so, y'know, I guess they do f**k around after all...

Bad joke, I know. Still, this game isn't for the faint of heart it seems, and it'll be interesting to see what hurdles if any the game has to face to gain the classifications it needs for release. Developers try to avoid higher ratings where possible, as this can affect sales numbers.

Cyberpunk 2077 is due to release on the 17th of September this year.



