Cyberpunk 2077 getting at least two DLC expansions

Cyberpunk 2077, a new RPG under development by CD Projekt Red, will have at least as much DLC as The Witcher 3 had, meaning it will get two full expansion packs and a boatload of free DLC to boot.

The news comes via VGC, who reported that the story broke on an investor Q&A call held by the company, with president Adam Kiciński stating in response that the game will have "no less DLC than The Witcher 3 had" - good to hear.

The Witcher 3 had two DLC expansions in Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine, these were full-fat DLC packs that you had to pay for, and added a lot of new content to the game. The nice bit, though, was the game also gained 16 smaller and free, DLC packs over the years that added anything from quests to new equipment and outfits.

In fact, at one point, The Witcher was getting 2 bits of DLC a week for two whole months. A similar schedule for Cyberpunk would be most welcome. The DLC itself will be confirmed much as it was for The Witcher 3, with smaller DLC revealed three months before release and the expansions a few weeks beforehand.