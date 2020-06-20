Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed including DLC releases

I was hoping it wouldn't happen, but unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077's release date has been pushed back from September this year to November 19th. I suppose, despite previous reassurances from CD Projekt Red, it's not entirely surprising given the impact COVID-19 has had on workflow to businesses around the globe.

According to CD Projekt Red's Michal Nowakowski, the delay also impacts on the planned DLC and multiplayer mode for the game, all of which are slated to release at some stage post-launch.

When it comes to multiplayer, similarly to the expansions, its launch is going to be proportionately delayed as well, although multiplayer is a bit more distant—so it’s a matter for the future anyway.

According to Nowakowski, the delay is to allow time for the game to be fixed and polished, but that the core of the game is "100 percent done." CEO Adam Kiciński also stated that they believe the November 19 release date will be met this time.