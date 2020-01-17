Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed until September

CDProjekt Red have confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077, which was originally due to be released in April of this year, has now been delayed until September.

The announcement was made via Twitter, with the company stating that while the game was 'complete and playable', there's a lot of fit and finish needed to make sure the game lives up to standards.

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

The concern now is the team will be forced to crunch in order to meet the new deadline, with CD Projekt Red's CEO Adam Kicińsk basically admitting the development will be "required" to put in longer hours, stating in a conference call with investors;

[We] try to limit crunch as much as possible, but it is the final stage. We try to be reasonable in this regard, but yes. Unfortunately.

This is a risky move, as the company has been under fire for it's harsh working conditions in the past, and the company even committed to a goal of becoming "more humane", when it was learned that developers on The Wicher 3 were working long working days, seven days a week.



