Cyberpunk 2077 has hit over a million concurrent Steam players

Fallout 4 has been dethroned as the most concurrently played single-player game in history on the Steam platform, with over a MILLION gamers firing up Cyberpunk 2077 in the last 24 hours on Valve's platform - a new record.

It's a title Fallout 4 had held for over five years, but it's been utterly dwarfed by Cyberpunk 2077 - there were, at the peak, 1,003,264 players online - that's more than double Fallout 4's 472,000 - and really hits hope the sheer hype this game has built up over the years.

This isn't even including other platforms such as GOG and the Epic Games Store - when you then factor consoles and game streaming services into the mix, then the conclusion you draw is, well, a lot of people were playing Cyberpunk 2077 today.

Plenty are watching too - over a million people were watching the game on Twitch during the launch, with similarly high numbers on YouTube.

